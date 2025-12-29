Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Golmaal 5' will be a fantasy comedy, to have a female villain

Ajay, Arshad, Shreyas, Kunal and Tusshar are set to reunite with Sharman, who featured in the first part of “Golmaal”, for the upcoming film.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 14:10 IST
Entertainment NewsAjay DevgnRohit ShettyGolmaalFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us