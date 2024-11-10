Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha govt to implement NEP 2020 in universities, colleges from current academic year

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aiming to bring many reforms in the state's education system, it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 06:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 06:13 IST
OdishauniversitiesNEP 2020CollegesOdisha News

Follow us on :

Follow Us