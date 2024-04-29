Odisha police arrests man for swindling Rs 9.6 crore from district fund

The arrest was made on the basis of a police case registered by the chief manager of Bank of India, Baripada.

According to the police, the fraudster managed to transfer Rs 9.56 crore by producing clone cheques.

Out of the illegally transferred amount, Rs 5.04 crore was blocked and Rs 13.56 lakh lying in 33 accounts have been frozen, they said.

Pomesh was hiding in a Naxal-infested village with his mobile phone switched off. The Odisha EOW team with the help of local police and CAPF arrested him.

During the investigation, the EOW found that Pomesh is a member of a larger gang having a complex network in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

The Odisha Police is conducting further investigations to reach out to the other fraudsters.