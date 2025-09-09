<p>Bhubaneswar/Balasore, Odisha: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday filed a preliminary charge-sheet against the accused persons over the death by self-immolation of a 20-year-old female student of Balasore's FM (Autonomous) College.</p>.<p>The investigating officer of the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAWCW) of the state police, Iman Kalyani Nayak, submitted a 504-page charge-sheet containing statements of 120 witnesses, at the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Balasore, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The police have collected important clues, including digital evidence, from various gadgets.</p>.<p>"In view of the collection of further evidence and the involvement of multiple persons, the police have kept the case open," the official said.</p>.<p>The female student of the Integrated B Ed course on July 12 resorted to self-immolation, demanding justice over alleged sexual harassment by the head of the department.</p>.NHRC seeks report from Odisha DGP in Kendrapara college student self-immolation case.<p>She died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14, sparking nationwide outrage.</p>.<p>Police arrested assistant professor Samira Kumar Sahoo on July 12 and the then principal, Dillip Ghose, on July 14, both on the charge of abetment to suicide.</p>.<p>The Crime Branch took over the investigation from the local police after the death of the woman.</p>.<p>The Crime Branch on August 3 arrested Subhra Sambit Nayak, the state joint secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Jyotiprakash Biswal, a student of the college, who also sustained injuries while rescuing the girl. Both were also accused of abetment to suicide, and they had filmed the student setting herself ablaze.</p>.<p>They were also accused of conspiring and inciting the victim to immolate herself.</p>.<p>The investigation is underway, and the case has been kept open, an official added.</p>