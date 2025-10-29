<p>Berhampur, Odisha: A special vigilance court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to 114 candidates arrested for their alleged involvement in a recruitment scam for the post of police sub-inspector (SI).</p>.<p>Special vigilance judge Gynendra Kumar Barik allowed bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties for each accused, and asked them to cooperate with investigating agencies during the inquiry, additional public prosecutor Rajat Kumar Das said.</p>.<p>The court, however, denied bail to seven others, mostly middlemen who allegedly facilitated the scam.</p>.Cyclone Montha: Rain lashes parts of Odisha; landslides, damage to properties reported.<p>The CBI is probing the case after the state government handed it over on October 22.</p>.<p>Police had arrested a total of 123 people in phases, including 114 aspirants, on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud in the SI examination originally scheduled for October 5-6.</p>.<p>Following the arrests, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the exam.</p>