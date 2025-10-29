Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha police sub-inspector exam 'scam':114 aspirants get bail

Police had arrested a total of 123 people in phases, including 114 aspirants, on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud in the SI examination originally scheduled for October 5-6.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 14:27 IST
India NewsOdishabail

Follow us on :

Follow Us