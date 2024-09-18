Odisha's Ganjam dist tops in implementation of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Berhampur (Odisha): Odisha's Ganjam district has topped the state in adoption of tuberculosis (TB) patients under the 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', the health officials here claimed.

The health administration felicitated some of the Ni-kshay Mitra (donors) at a meeting held on Tuesday.

Any individual, institution, non-governmental organisation (NGO), cooperative society, elected representative, political party and partner can become Ni-kshay Mitra (donor).