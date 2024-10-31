Home
Orissa High Court upholds ex-MLA's life sentence for murdering wife

The Bhubaneswar-based special court had convicted the politician under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 06:35 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 06:35 IST
India NewsOdishaOrissa High Court

