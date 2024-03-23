JOIN US
Odisha

Polish woman detained for 'unauthorised' entry into Jagannath Temple in Puri

She was detained after a servitor spotted her near 'Baishipahacha' in the temple and informed the police, police said.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 12:28 IST

Puri: A Polish woman was detained on Saturday for allegedly entering the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri unauthorisedly, police said.

She was detained after a servitor spotted her near 'Baishipahacha' in the temple and informed the police, they said.

She was detained for violating the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 that prohibits entry of non-Hindus into the shrine, police said.

Her passport, visa and other documents were being examined, they said.

Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra said she visited India last year as well.

(Published 23 March 2024, 12:28 IST)
