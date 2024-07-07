President Murmu, PM Modi, Odisha CM greet people on occasion of Rath Yatra

"I extend my heartiest greetings to all people of our country on the occasion of the world-famous Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. Countless Jagannath lovers of the country and the world are eagerly waiting to see three deities on the chariot today," she said.

Notably, President Murmu is in Odisha and is scheduled to witness Rath Yatra in Puri this afternoon.

On the occasion of the mega festival, she prayed to Lord Jagannath for everyone's happiness, peace and prosperity.