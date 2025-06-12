Puri Jagannath temple's servitor murdered, body found on roadside

<p>Puri: An 83-year-old servitor of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, they said.</p>.<p>The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple.</p>.<p>"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said.</p>.Odisha: Survivors of sexual assault kill accused, burn his body.<p>A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside, police said.</p>.<p>A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination. </p>