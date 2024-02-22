Rajnath Singh to visit Odisha today, to address public meetings

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to undertake a one-day visit to Odisha on Thursday during which he will address two public meetings and a workers' meet, official sources said.

Singh's trip is part of senior BJP leaders' visit to various Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls.

"The defence minister will meet party functionaries in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha segment and address two meetings in Berhampur and Baripada," Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said.