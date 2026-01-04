Menu
Several people feared dead in rock collapse in Odisha's Dhenkanal stone quarry

How many workers are trapped under the rocks, and the exact cause behind the incident has not yet been cleared.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 06:34 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsOdishastone quarrying

