Tight security arrangements for Mohan Charan Majhi's oath-taking ceremony as Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The authorities have decided to deploy 67 platoons of the police for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states ruled by the BJP are likely to attend the event.

Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony to be held at Janata Maidan.

The Odisha government also announced that its offices in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for from 1 pm on Wednesday in view of the oath-taking ceremony.