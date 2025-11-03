<p>Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik joined the ruling BJP in Odisha on Monday.</p>.<p>Patnaik, the IT Cell head of the BJD and its spokesperson, switched sides days ahead of the Nuapada by-election on November 11.</p>.<p>A former account general, he joined the BJP as BJD president Naveen Patnaik started campaigning for the by-election.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and its Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar welcomed him to the party.</p>.Odisha CM inaugurates 44 more offices for registration of land in 13 districts.<p>"I joined the BJP to serve the nation. I quit my government job in 2018 and became an MP in 2019. So far, I have worked for the development of the state, and now the time has come to dedicate myself to the nation," Patnaik said.</p>.<p>"Therefore, I think, BJP is the right party to serve the nation," he added. </p>