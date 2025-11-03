Menu
'To serve nation': BJD's Amar Patnaik joins BJP

Patnaik, the IT Cell head of the BJD and its spokesperson, switched sides days ahead of the Nuapada by-election on November 11.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 09:19 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 09:19 IST
