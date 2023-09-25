Home
odisha

Train services affected due to landslide in Odisha's Koraput

The landslide occurred between Manabar and Jarati stations in Odisha.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 01:26 IST

Train services were affected in the Kothavasala-Kirandul line of Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday due to a huge landslide between Manabar and Jarati stations in Odisha, an official statement said.The incident took place late on Saturday night and the debris covered the tracks.

Restoration work is underway in full swing and railway officials are present at the spot, A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Waltair division said in the statement.

Several trains were short-terminated due to the incident.

The Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express, the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express and Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express were short-terminated at Koraput.

Similarly, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger was short-terminated at Jeypore, while Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express will also be short-terminated at Jeypore. The Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express was short terminated at Rayagada.

(Published 25 September 2023, 01:26 IST)
