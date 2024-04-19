Two killed, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi river

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were killed and seven others were missing as a boat they were travelling in capsized in Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the boat carrying around 50 passengers was going from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district.

The boat capsized as it was about to reach Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district, a police officer said.

Local fishermen have rescued 35 passengers and brought them to the bank, he said.