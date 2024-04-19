JOIN US
odisha

Two killed, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi river

The incident took place when the boat carrying around 50 passengers was going from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 13:44 IST

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were killed and seven others were missing as a boat they were travelling in capsized in Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the boat carrying around 50 passengers was going from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district.

The boat capsized as it was about to reach Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district, a police officer said.

Local fishermen have rescued 35 passengers and brought them to the bank, he said.

Later, police and fire services personnel rescued seven more passengers, he said.

Seven other passengers are still missing and a search operation has been launched, the police officer said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and five divers were sent for the rescue operation.

(Published 19 April 2024, 13:44 IST)
