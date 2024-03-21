Veteran BJD leader Damodar Rout 'critical'

Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJD leader and seven-time MLA Damodar Rout is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and his condition is 'critical', a family member said on Thursday.

Rout, 81, is almost in a “brain dead” state, his son and MLA Sambit Routray said.

Routray said his father, a former minister, suffered a cardiac arrest on March 18.

Initially, the family members took him to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar around 3 am, but later shifted him to a private hospital.

“The doctors at the Capital Hospital did not provide CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) during the crisis situation despite several requests,” Routray alleged.

He claimed there was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes in shifting his father to a private hospital during which he developed extensive damage in brain cells due to lack of oxygen supply.