Homeworld

News in Pics | May 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 02:59 IST
estminster Kennel Club dog show's Best in Show winner Sage, a miniature poodle, has a microphone held in front of her during a media opportunity with chef Daniel Boulud at Bar Boulud, New York City, US, May 15, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Atalanta v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2024 Juventus' Danilo celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Coppa Italia final

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of U.S. Naval Academy's first year class climb the Herndon Monument, a 21-foot granite obelisk coated with a thick layer of vegetable shortening, in a ritual marking the end of their plebe year in Annapolis, Maryland, US, May 15, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A student holds a Palestinian scarf as others attend the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, May 15, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newspictures

