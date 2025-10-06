<p>Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Prohibitory orders were imposed in 13 police station areas in Cuttack by the government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> after violence erupted in the region following a group clash that took place during a Durga idol procession, which resulted in 25 people being injured. </p>.<p>Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the orders will be effective for 36 hours from 10 pm on Sunday.</p>.Fresh violence in Cuttack; government suspends internet for 24 hours, Majhi, Naveen Patnaik appeal for peace .<p>The prohibitory orders will be imposed in the police station areas of Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markat Nagar, CDA Phase-2, Malgodam, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalis Mouza and Sadar, he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had given a call for a 12-hour bandh in the city on October 6 in protest against the group clash during the procession.</p>.<p>In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the state government had suspended internet services in areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the adjoining 42 Mauza region from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday to prevent the spread of misinformation. </p>.<p>Cuttack remained tense on Sunday following fresh incidents of violence linked to the group clash that occurred during the idol immersion procession, even as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik urged citizens to maintain communal harmony.</p>.<p><em>(with agency inputs)</em></p>