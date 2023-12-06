Widespread rains in Odisha as Cyclone Michaung weakens into depression

Bhubaneswar: With the remnants of cyclonic storm Michaung weakening into a depression, Odisha's southern areas received moderate rainfall on Wednesday while the Gajapati district administration announced the closure of all schools due to heavy downpour, officials said.

The remnants of cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into a depression and lay centered at 5.30 AM of Wednesday at about 50 km east-northeast of Khammam, 110 km north-northwest of Gannavaram (Vijayawada) and 250 km southwest of Jagdalpur, the India Meteorological Department said.