Will continue to serve Odisha till end of my life: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha's five-time chief minister led the march at Ganga Nagar Palli under the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment and walked a few steps as part of the BJD's Jan Sampark padyatra.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:35 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 10:35 IST
