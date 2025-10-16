<p>Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/180919">Odisha</a> Assembly and BJD president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naveen-patnaik">Naveen Patnaik</a> on Thursday said he would continue to serve the state and its people till the end of his life.</p>.<p>Patnaik said this while joining the party's ongoing annual 'Jan Sampark Padyatra' on his 79th birthday.</p>.<p>This was Patnaik's first public appearance after nearly six months during which he underwent treatment at hospitals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhubaneswar">Bhubaneswar</a>. After recovery, he took rest for around a month in Delhi and returned to the state last week.</p>.Fresh violence in Cuttack; government suspends internet for 24 hours, Majhi, Naveen Patnaik appeal for peace .<p>Odisha's five-time chief minister led the march at Ganga Nagar Palli under the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment and walked a few steps as part of the BJD's Jan Sampark padyatra.</p>.<p>"I am always with you (people of Odisha) and will remain so. I will continue to serve Mother Odisha till the end of my life," Patnaik told the gathering.</p>.<p>Starting his brief speech with the 'Jai Jagannath' slogan, Patnaik thanked all the people present at the venue for joining the BJD's annual Yatra. "BJD is yours party and a party of the people of Odisha," Patnaik, who turned 79 on October 16, said.</p>.Four-term Odisha MLA & tribal leader George Tirkey passes away at 67; KV Singh Deo, Naveen Patnaik condole death.<p>The Jan Sampark Padyatra, which started on October 9 on the occasion of 'Utkalmani' Gopabandhu Das's birth anniversary, will continue till November 9. During the month-long yatra, the BJD will highlight the alleged failure of the BJP government.</p>.<p>After joining the yatra, Patnaik visited the 'SOS' village in the Khandagiri area and spent time with its residents, and distributed sweets to children.</p>.<p>He also cut the cake at the SOS village on the occasion of his 79th birthday. The SOS Children's village in Bhubaneswar is run by a non-governmental organisation.</p>