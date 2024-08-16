Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Y B Khurania appointed as Odisha DGP

He had recently returned to Odisha from a central deputation. Khurania earlier held several important posts in the state, including the SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Y B Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP), an official notification said.

Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will replace A K Sarangi.

He had recently returned to Odisha from a central deputation. Khurania earlier held several important posts in the state, including the SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.

He had also served as the commissioner of police, Commissionerate of Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack).

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 August 2024, 10:34 IST
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT