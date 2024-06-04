Only 4% Indian households get water fit for drinking: Survey

New Delhi: Only 4% of Indian households surveyed say they get quality drinking water from their local bodies.
As many as 41% households claim the water they receive is good but not drinkable, according to a survey conducted by Local Circles.
Total 60% of households surveyed are using some kind of modern water filtration mechanism, said a statement.
The survey also found that households getting potable water from their local body has risen from 2% in 2022, 3% in 2023 to 4% in 2024.
The percentage of citizens who rated piped water quality as good has dipped from 44% in 2023 to 41%.
The survey received over 22,000 responses from households located in over 322 districts of the country. A total of 61% respondents were men while 39% respondents were women; 43% respondents were from tier 1, 30% from tier 2 and 27% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, the statement from the Local Circles said.
