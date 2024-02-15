'Only if govts formed through unconstitutional practices could also be struck down': Oppn slams BJP over electoral bonds

Mumbai: Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement on electoral bonds, two key Maharashtra constituents of Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) slammed the BJP for bringing this mode of funding to Indian politics.
“An unconstitutional scheme has been struck down by the Supreme Court. Next, Maharashtra hopes the unconstitutional regime is struck down. Wholeheartedly welcome the decision today to strike down the opaque scheme of electoral bonds. Now, we hope that transparency is ensured and every word of the order is followed,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said.
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said the party applauds the Supreme Court’s decision to declare the Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional as it reinforces the importance of transparency and accountability in the democratic system.
“This landmark ruling recognised that the anonymity provided by the scheme infringes upon the fundamental right to information enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. This is crucial for informed voting and holding political parties accountable. The electoral bonds scheme institutionalised influenced policy making and legitimised potential corruption under the curtain of anonymity, and yet or rather therefore, was railroaded by the BJP government in the Parliament,” said Sule.
“Today’s verdict is a victory for transparency in political parties and elections, at a time when this reminder was indeed necessary. Together, let’s commit to a future of openness, fairness, and accountability,” she added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said all the corporate houses that supported this government, and "became a party to this corruption" of electoral practises will be worried now. “One of the most corrupt tools in BJP’s kitty rightfully struck down by the Supreme Court. Only if governments formed through corrupt and unconstitutional practices could also be struck down,” she said.