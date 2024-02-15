'Only if govts formed through unconstitutional practices could also be struck down': Oppn slams BJP over electoral bonds

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said the party applauds the Supreme Court’s decision to declare the Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional as it reinforces the importance of transparency and accountability in the democratic system.

“This landmark ruling recognised that the anonymity provided by the scheme infringes upon the fundamental right to information enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. This is crucial for informed voting and holding political parties accountable. The electoral bonds scheme institutionalised influenced policy making and legitimised potential corruption under the curtain of anonymity, and yet or rather therefore, was railroaded by the BJP government in the Parliament,” said Sule.

“Today’s verdict is a victory for transparency in political parties and elections, at a time when this reminder was indeed necessary. Together, let’s commit to a future of openness, fairness, and accountability,” she added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said all the corporate houses that supported this government, and "became a party to this corruption" of electoral practises will be worried now. “One of the most corrupt tools in BJP’s kitty rightfully struck down by the Supreme Court. Only if governments formed through corrupt and unconstitutional practices could also be struck down,” she said.