<p>Extending greetings on the occasion of Chhath puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that festivals have become more vibrant this year due to success of Operation Sindoor and steps taken to eradicate the Maoist menace.</p><p>In his 127th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, the prime minister said that the Chhath Puja was a confluence of devotion, affection and tradition and reflected India's social unity.</p><p>Recalling his letter to citizens on the occasion of the festival season, the prime minister said the achievements of the country have made the festive season more vibrant.</p><p>"'Operation Sindoor' has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed," he said.</p><p>"People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children," the prime minister said.</p><p>Modi also lauded the courage of Komaram Bheem, who had fought against the atrocities of the Nizam of Hyderabad and killed an officer dispatched by him to seize the crops of farmers in the region.</p><p>"Friends, during that era, when even uttering a word against the Nizam was a crime. That young man openly challenged an officer of the Nizam named Siddiqui. The Nizam sent Siddiqui to confiscate the farmers' crops. But in this struggle against oppression, that young man killed Siddiqui," he said.</p><p>Modi said Bheem also successfully managed to evade arrest and escaped from the tyrannical police of the Nizam to reach Assam.</p><p>The prime minister said on November 15 the nation will celebrate the Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas -- birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.</p><p>"Just like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Komaram Bheem, there have been many other great luminaries in our tribal communities. I urge you to definitely read about them," Modi said.</p><p>The PM said the national song 'Vande Mataram' depicted a vibrant and magnificent image of India, and urged citizens to make the 150th year of the song memorable by carrying forward its values for future generations.</p><p>He said many programmes related to 'Vande Mataram' will be organised throughout the country to commemorate 150 years of the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.</p>