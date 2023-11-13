Oppn members in Parliament panel say criminal bills largely 'copy and paste' of existing laws, opposes Hindi names

In his dissent note, Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said, "The law is vastly the same. Only renumbered and re-arranged."

On the alleged 'imposition of Hindi', he said 'using language which is deliberately exclusionary for the title cannot be justified.'

Congress' Digvijaya Singh said there was an 'urgent need' to call eminent lawyers and judges to depose before the committee.