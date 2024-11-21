Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition demands tenure extension of parliamentary panel on Waqf

The committee has been asked by the Lok Sabha to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 13:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentOppositionJoint Parliamentary CommitteeParliamentary panelWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us