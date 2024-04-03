Opposition leaders joining BJP as their parties facing leadership, ideological crises: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Asked if leaders from other parties joining the BJP could spoil the atmosphere of the party as they do not share its ideology, Maurya said, "The BJP has never compromised with its ideology and it will never do so. Those who have come from other parties will have to follow our ideology. Those, who are not in a position to follow our ideology, would not come."

He said that the BJP has been consistent with its ideology, but the leadership of opposition parties has 'changed colours like a chameleon', be it Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee or others in the INDIA bloc.