With backing of '60% population', I.N.D.I.A leaders vow to defeat BJP together in LS polls

As Opposition parties launched a major assault on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the stage of I.N.D.I.A represents 60 per cent of India’s population and a united push would throw the saffron party of out power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The collective strength of I.N.D.I.A and Indians should not be undermined, said the leaders who are forging a never-before-seen unity among Opposition parties.
“This stage (of I.N.D.I.A) represents 60 per cent of the Indian population. If the parties on this stage unite, it will be impossible for the BJP to win elections,” the Wayanad MP said in presence of the top brass of the Opposition bloc which is jointly taking on the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre.
Gandhi and others felt that the I.N.D.I.A leaders are quite reasonable and they do not foresee any problems in finalising seat-sharing arrangements on a state-to-state basis.
“We are moving forward…the first meeting was held in Patna (June 23) and then Bengaluru (July 17-18 ) and now Mumbai (August 31-September1)…various committees have been formed. We will go across the country and campaign to oust the Narendra Modi government from power,” said Congress president and :eader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
“People have taken I.N.D.I.A seriously and we will reach out to all. We will give a clean administration to the country, we will do everything possible for that,” said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, one of the prime movers of the alliance. “In 10 years of power, they (BJP) have lost the ability to have foot on the ground and work,” he added.
"We are on a fast forward mode now, all internal discussions have been done, committees have been formed,” added Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, who had hosted the first meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna.
“We will ensure that I.N.D.I.A wins and Bharat wins,” said former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, who was the host of the two-day meeting of the Opposition bloc in Mumbai.
“The I.N.D.I.A alliance is not just an alliance of parties but 140 crore people. More and more people are joining us,” said AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin said that this is the time to end the BJP’s attempts to impose uniformity in everything such as one nation-one tax, one nation-one language, one nation-one culture, one nation-one food, one nation-one education policy, one nation-one election, one nation-one party.
RJD founder and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the BJP came to power making false promises and spreading rumours. “I have undergone five to six surgeries and kidney transplant…but I resolve to work and ensure that Modi is out of power,” he said and recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had reminded of Modi of ‘raj dharma’ when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister during the 2002 riots.
“The I.N.D.I.A grouping would be further consolidated in the days to come,” said CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, promising an expansion in the bloc.