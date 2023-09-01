With backing of '60% population', I.N.D.I.A leaders vow to defeat BJP together in LS polls

As Opposition parties launched a major assault on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the stage of I.N.D.I.A represents 60 per cent of India’s population and a united push would throw the saffron party of out power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The collective strength of I.N.D.I.A and Indians should not be undermined, said the leaders who are forging a never-before-seen unity among Opposition parties.

“This stage (of I.N.D.I.A) represents 60 per cent of the Indian population. If the parties on this stage unite, it will be impossible for the BJP to win elections,” the Wayanad MP said in presence of the top brass of the Opposition bloc which is jointly taking on the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre.

Gandhi and others felt that the I.N.D.I.A leaders are quite reasonable and they do not foresee any problems in finalising seat-sharing arrangements on a state-to-state basis.

“We are moving forward…the first meeting was held in Patna (June 23) and then Bengaluru (July 17-18 ) and now Mumbai (August 31-September1)…various committees have been formed. We will go across the country and campaign to oust the Narendra Modi government from power,” said Congress president and :eader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.