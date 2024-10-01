Home
Options for India, China to resolve border stand-off: Indian army chief

Ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours have been strained since clashes between their troops on the largely undemarcated frontier left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:42 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 09:42 IST
