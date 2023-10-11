Over 22L cases resolved in 30 years of NHRC; ex-president Kovind to attend anniversary function

The commission is actively caring for all 47 government mental health hospitals across the country, rights of destitute widows, the criminal justice system, disability, seafarers and LGBTQI, according to the statement. In cases of the ethnic violence in Manipur, the commission has directed compensation to be paid further to rehabilitate victims, offer compensatory employment to the next of kin of the deceased, promote harmony, prevent communities from resorting to violence and maintain peace, it added.