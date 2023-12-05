Over 400 manual scavengers died in last five years: Centre

New Delhi: Over 400 people died while cleaning septic tanks and sewers in India between 2018 and 2023, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale shared the information in a written reply to a question asked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Aparupa Poddar regarding manual scavenging in India.

According to the data provided by the minister, 76 deaths occurred while cleaning septic tanks and sewers in 2018, 133 in 2019, 35 in 2020, 66 in 2021, 84 in 2022 and 49 in 2023.