Over 44% respondents of survey say they paid extra for flight seats

Mumbai: As much as 44 per cent respondents in a survey complained that they had to pay extra charges to get a seat at the time of purchase of a flight ticket.

Many of the respondents also reported paying between Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 as seat allocation fee, which can amount to 5-40 per cent of the air fare, LocalCircles, which carried out the survey, said in a statement.

It also said there has been a very marginal improvement in the last 12 months in the ability of consumers to get a free seat when booking their flight.