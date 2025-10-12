'Paid with her life': Chidambaram calls Operation Blue Star a mistake that cost Indira Gandhi
Chidambaram was speaking at a discussion on journalist Harinder Baweja's book They Will Shoot You, Madam, at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli on Saturday when he made the remarks.
VIDEO | Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram says, "No disrespect to any military officers here but that (Blue Star) was a wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. Few years later, we showed the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping out the… pic.twitter.com/ZuA87mbxYO