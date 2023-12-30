Parle-G becomes Bunshah-G, a playful logo makeover by the iconic biscuit brand

The iconic Parle-G biscuit packet has undergone a playful makeover, now featuring the face of Instagram influencer Zervaan J Bunshah. This temporary change was made by Parle-G just for fun, after Zervaan's viral Instagram reel, in which he asked, "If you meet the owner of Parle-G, do you call him Parle sir, Mr Parle, or Parle G?"
Parle-G, a childhood favorite for many, tagged along with the fun trail on Instagram, responding to Zervaan's reel saying, "You can call us the OG."
Taking the playful banter to the next level, Parle-G replaced the young girl's image on their packets with Zervaan's photo. Posting the picture on Instagram, they playfully asked Zervaan, "What say @bunshah ji?"
Zervaan expressed his surprise at this unexpected gesture and thanked Parle-G. Following this, in response to Parle-G's post, Zervaan commented, "BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, saala fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I'd become smarter, usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne (I used to eat the biscuits as a kid, thinking i would become smarter, which did not happen)."
Zervaan J Bunshah is a social media influencer and content creator with 1,24,000 Instagram followers, and is known for his commentaries and Parsi caricatures.