india

Parliament Live: CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary condemns Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Track latest updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, only with DH.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 02:33 IST

01:1911 Dec 2023

LS panel recommends govt investigate ‘money trail’ of transactions between Moitra, Hiranandani

01:1911 Dec 2023

After expulsion from Parliament, what are the next options for TMC's Mahua Moitra?

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday after the Ethics Committee's report on her was adopted by the House. The committee found her guilty of accepting gifts and favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to further his interests.

(Published 11 December 2023, 02:33 IST)
