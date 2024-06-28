Parliament Live: Opposition to move adjournment motions on NEET row today
Good morning, readers. The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is likely to move adjournment motion in the Parliament today, demanding to hold a debate on the ongoing NEET exam row. Follow all the updates on the Parliament here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 02:46 IST
Highlights
The option to submit for Adjustment Motion is disabled on Lok Sabha site, claims Manickam Tagore
Manickam Tagore claiming that the option to submit for Adjustment Motion is disabled on the Lok Sabha site, questions whether "we are heading towards a Parliament where MPs can't raise urgent issues?"
NEET irregularities and paper leaks to be discussed today: Derek O'Brien
"I.N.D.I.A. MPs want the voices of 24 lakh young students who were cheated, to be heard in both Houses. NEET irregularities and paper leaks must be discussed today," TMC Parliamentary Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said.
"WILL THE CORNERED NDA DISRUPT PARLIAMENT on Friday because they don’t have the answers," he tweeted.
Anurag Thakur to move Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, PM Modi's reply likely on July 2
BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will move on Friday in the Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks on the President's address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to it is expected on July 2.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will demand suspending business and holding an immediate discussion on the NEET fiasco in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, signalling that the Opposition is not in the mood to give a walkover for the ruling BJP.
Published 28 June 2024, 02:43 IST