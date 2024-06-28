Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: Opposition to move adjournment motions on NEET row today

Good morning, readers. The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is likely to move adjournment motion in the Parliament today, demanding to hold a debate on the ongoing NEET exam row. Follow all the updates on the Parliament here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 02:46 IST
02:4228 Jun 2024

NEET irregularities and paper leaks to be discussed today: Derek O'Brien

02:3328 Jun 2024

Anurag Thakur to move Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, PM Modi's reply likely on July 2

02:3328 Jun 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc to demand NEET debate in Parliament today

02:4628 Jun 2024

The option to submit for Adjustment Motion is disabled on Lok Sabha site, claims Manickam Tagore

Manickam Tagore claiming that the option to submit for Adjustment Motion is disabled on the Lok Sabha site, questions whether "we are heading towards a Parliament where MPs can't raise urgent issues?"

02:4228 Jun 2024

NEET irregularities and paper leaks to be discussed today: Derek O'Brien

"I.N.D.I.A. MPs want the voices of 24 lakh young students who were cheated, to be heard in both Houses. NEET irregularities and paper leaks must be discussed today," TMC Parliamentary Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said.

"WILL THE CORNERED NDA DISRUPT PARLIAMENT on Friday because they don’t have the answers," he tweeted.

02:3328 Jun 2024

Anurag Thakur to move Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, PM Modi's reply likely on July 2

BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will move on Friday in the Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks on the President's address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to it is expected on July 2.

Read more

02:3328 Jun 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc to demand NEET debate in Parliament today

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will demand suspending business and holding an immediate discussion on the NEET fiasco in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, signalling that the Opposition is not in the mood to give a walkover for the ruling BJP.

Read more

Published 28 June 2024, 02:43 IST
