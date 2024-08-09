Parliament LIVE | Opposition strongly opposes Waqf Bill, calls it attack on Constitution

Parliament on Thursday completed the Budget process with the Rajya Sabha returning the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman had moved both the legislation, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, in the Rajya Sabha for return to the lower House.
After a brief discussion and reply by the minister, the Upper House returned all the money bills.
Earlier, these bills were approved by the Lok Sabha.
Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha on July 23.
The Opposition on Thursday strongly protested the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, with several INDIA bloc MPs saying it is an attack on the Constitution and aimed at targeting Muslims with an eye on upcoming assembly polls.
They also asked the government to withdraw the Bill or at least send it to a parliamentary panel for a wider scrutiny and consultation.
Later, the Bill was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he will talk with leaders of all parties for constituting the joint parliamentary committee.
Prominent Muslim bodies on Thursday hit out at the The Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha and urged the government to withdraw the proposed amendments and engage in a detailed consultation with all stakeholders, including religious leaders.
Both factions of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Madani and Mahmood Madani) slammed the Bill and expressed grave concerns over the proposed legislation.
Maulana Arshad Madani, who heads one Jamiat faction, claimed that the government wants to change the status and nature of waqf properties so that it becomes easier to take their possession.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, was a "well-planned conspiracy" by the BJP-led NDA government to polarise people.
Yadav said the MPs of his party will oppose the bill strongly in both Houses of Parliament.
"BJP brought an amendment in the Waqf Act as a part of a well-planned conspiracy, and JD((U), LJP are involved in this tool of polarisation. After receiving suggestions and discussing the matter with many Muslim organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, scholars and Muslim leaders of our party, our national president Shri Lalu Prasad and I have asked our MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to strongly oppose this anti-constitutional bill," he posted on X.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has not taken any decision on approval of the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 yet, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved the proposal of the draft MPD-2041 on February 28, 2023.