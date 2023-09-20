Parliament security dept won't wear new outfits after staffs complain material being synthetic & causing heat

Secretariat employees, who used to wear bandhgalas, are now given magenta-coloured Nehru jackets, cream-coloured shirts with lotus motifs and khaki pants. Marshalls in the floor of the House were given Manipuri turbans.

Sources said that some members of the Lok Sabha complained about the change in the uniforms even after the transition to the new building. “Several members of the Lok Sabha have also raised objections on their seating arrangements since some have moved to the front while many have had to move back,” an official said.