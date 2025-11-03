Harmanpreet & Co celebrate India’s first women's World Cup title: See stunning pictures

The Indian Women's team registered their maiden World Cup title with a 52-run win against South Africa in a thrilling match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts' victory was set up by a stellar batting display by Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58), which helped the team to post a demanding 298-7. South Africa, driven by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant 101, showed resilience but ultimately succumbed to the target, finishing at 246 all out in 45.3 overs. Check out the winning images...