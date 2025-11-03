Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Harmanpreet & Co celebrate India’s first women's World Cup title: See stunning pictures

The Indian Women's team registered their maiden World Cup title with a 52-run win against South Africa in a thrilling match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts' victory was set up by a stellar batting display by Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58), which helped the team to post a demanding 298-7. South Africa, driven by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant 101, showed resilience but ultimately succumbed to the target, finishing at 246 all out in 45.3 overs. Check out the winning images...
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 07:16 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCricket World CupHarmanpreet KaurJemimah Rodrigues

Follow us on :

Follow Us