Parliamentary panel lauds move to bring financial scams, cybercrimes, car theft under ambit of organised crime

The punishment provides under the BNS is: "Whoever, attempts to commit or commits an offence of organised crime shall,"

(i) if such offence has resulted in death of any person, be punishable with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than rupees ten lakhs;

(ii) in any other case, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than rupees five lakhs..." The committee said this will be "a very effective addition" in the substantive law.