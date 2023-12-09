JOIN US
india

Party not connected, MP Sahu should explain source of money unearthed: Congress on Odisha I-T raids

Reports suggest that around Rs 290 crores were recovered in raids by Income Tax officials at a business connected to Sahu.
Last Updated 09 December 2023, 16:07 IST

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh has defended the party amid incoming attacks from BJP over I-T raids in Odisha connected to the party's MP, Dheeraj Sahu.

Reports suggest that around Rs 290 crores were recovered in raids by Income Tax officials at a business connected to Sahu.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," Ramesh said in a post on social media platform X.

The BJP has launched protests across the country against Sahu over the corruption allegations.

More to follow...

(Published 09 December 2023, 16:07 IST)
