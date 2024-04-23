Patanjali case live: Acharya Balkrishna reaches Supreme Court
The apex court will continue hearing contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved and Baba Ramdev for publishing misleading medical advertisements today.
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna offer to make public apology in Supreme Court for misleading Patanjali advertisements
Acharya Balkrishna reaches Supreme Court
SC to hear contempt case against Patanjali
Patanjali's public apology
Patanjali Ayurved yesterday published an advertisement apologising for the 'mistake of publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after advocates made a statement in the apex court'.
Patanjali apology advertisement.
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday offered before the Supreme Court to tender a public apology in a case of misleading advertisements for medicines for curing various diseases.
Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna has reached the apex court.
Supreme Court will hear contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved and Baba Ramdev for publishing misleading medical advertisements.
Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna are required to be personally present.
