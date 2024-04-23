JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Patanjali case live: Acharya Balkrishna reaches Supreme Court

Hello Readers! The apex court will continue hearing contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved and Baba Ramdev for publishing misleading medical advertisements today. Track live updates of the hearing with DH.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 05:14 IST

Highlights
04:5323 Apr 2024

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna offer to make public apology in Supreme Court for misleading Patanjali advertisements

04:4923 Apr 2024

Acharya Balkrishna reaches Supreme Court

04:4923 Apr 2024

SC to hear contempt case against Patanjali 

05:1123 Apr 2024

Patanjali's public apology

Patanjali Ayurved yesterday published an advertisement apologising for the 'mistake of publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after advocates made a statement in the apex court'.

Patanjali apology advertisement.

Patanjali apology advertisement.

Credit: LiveLaw

04:5323 Apr 2024

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna offer to make public apology in Supreme Court for misleading Patanjali advertisements

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday offered before the Supreme Court to tender a public apology in a case of misleading advertisements for medicines for curing various diseases.

Read more

04:4923 Apr 2024

Acharya Balkrishna reaches Supreme Court

Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna has reached the apex court.

04:4923 Apr 2024

SC to hear contempt case against Patanjali 

Supreme Court will hear contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved and Baba Ramdev for publishing misleading medical advertisements.

Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna are required to be personally present.

(Published 23 April 2024, 04:53 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtPatanjaliBaba Ramdev

