Home

LIVE
Patanjali Case Updates: Baba Ramdev, MD Acharya arrive at Supreme Court

After a Supreme Court rap, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, tendered an 'unconditional and unqualified apology' to the top court. The apex court is hearing the matter of advertisements by the firm, making tall claims about the efficacy of its products. The Supreme Court had asked Ramdev and Balakrishna to be present at the last hearing too, and will continue hearing the matter today. Stay with us for live updates on the case.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 06:17 IST

Highlights
05:2110 Apr 2024

Yesterday, Ramdev and MD acharya expressed "unconditional and unqualified" apology to Supreme Court

05:2110 Apr 2024

Supreme Court to hear contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved over misleading medical ads shortly

05:2110 Apr 2024

Yog guru Ramdev & Patanjali Ayurved's MD Acharya Balkrishna arrive at Supreme Court

06:1710 Apr 2024

Bench says not satisfied with the apology filed, considers intervention application

Free advice is always accepted like that. We are not satisfied with affidavit filed
Bench
06:1210 Apr 2024

Hearing to commence shortly

Sr Advocate Vipin Sanghi (for Patanjali), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG KM Nataraj are present in court.

(Live Law)

05:4510 Apr 2024

Case recap

The contempt case stems from the Indian Medical Association's petition against Patanjali's advertisements criticizing allopathy and claiming to cure diseases.

Despite Patanjali's assurance last November to cease such ads, they persisted.

Consequently, on February 27, the Court issued a contempt notice to Patanjali and its MD, also restraining them from advertising products covered by the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act 1954.

In March, as no response to the contempt notice was received, the Court summoned Patanjali's MD and Baba Ramdev. The MD later submitted an affidavit asserting that the controversial ads were intended as general statements but inadvertently included offensive content.

They claimed the ads were well-intentioned and that Patanjali's media team was unaware of the November order.

The affidavit also criticized the outdated nature of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. Despite this, the Court expressed dissatisfaction with the MD's affidavit, deeming it "perfunctory" and "mere lip service".

Both Baba Ramdev and the MD were present at the last hearing, where they were given a final chance to submit a proper affidavit.

(Live Law)

05:2110 Apr 2024

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah to hear the matter

05:2110 Apr 2024

Yesterday, Ramdev and MD acharya expressed "unconditional and unqualified" apology to Supreme Court

Yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Acharya Balkrishna have tendered "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the Supreme Court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy efficacy of its products.

(Published 10 April 2024, 05:21 IST)
