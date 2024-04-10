Patanjali Case Updates: Baba Ramdev, MD Acharya arrive at Supreme Court

The contempt case stems from the Indian Medical Association's petition against Patanjali's advertisements criticizing allopathy and claiming to cure diseases.

Despite Patanjali's assurance last November to cease such ads, they persisted.

Consequently, on February 27, the Court issued a contempt notice to Patanjali and its MD, also restraining them from advertising products covered by the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act 1954.

In March, as no response to the contempt notice was received, the Court summoned Patanjali's MD and Baba Ramdev. The MD later submitted an affidavit asserting that the controversial ads were intended as general statements but inadvertently included offensive content.

They claimed the ads were well-intentioned and that Patanjali's media team was unaware of the November order.

The affidavit also criticized the outdated nature of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. Despite this, the Court expressed dissatisfaction with the MD's affidavit, deeming it "perfunctory" and "mere lip service".

Both Baba Ramdev and the MD were present at the last hearing, where they were given a final chance to submit a proper affidavit.

(Live Law)