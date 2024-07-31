'Pathetic leader' Modi has 'surrendered' to China, claims Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy launched another tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying on X that it seems he has 'surrendered' to China.
Swamy added that Modi is 'prostrating before [the] Chinese Army' which is apparently crossing the newly built bridge on Pangong Lake leading to the Chushul airfield.
His ire seems to stem from several news reports of heavy Chinese military fortification near the now-finished Pangong Lake Bridge.
"Ladakh is almost strategically occupied while our koi aaya nahin pathetic leader Modi wails," Swamy continued, observing that it is "sad for all of us."
The new Chinese bridge reportedly reduces the travel time between the two banks of Pangong Lake by 50-100 km or several hours.
This is not the first time Swamy has locked horns with the Modi government over China. He put out a post a day back asking why the Central government was opposing his RTI on Chinese encroachment in court.
The bridge over Pangong Lake has also drawn the attention of Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. He also took to X to say that the Modi government should take the Parliament into confidence instead of engaging in 'false bravado & hollow propaganda'.
"Is it not true that China has built and operationalised a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, which allows it to have a strategic dominance in the sector, close to our LAC?," the Congress leader asked.
He also questioned, "Is it not a fact that China has started constructing a new village along the LAC in the Demchok sector, which along with Depsang, is a point of standoff, post-Galwan?"
Kharge further went on to accuse the Central government of having 'forgotten' the 'responsibility to protect India's strategic interests.'
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the recent Quad meet, ruled out India going to any other country to resolve its border dispute with China.
Published 31 July 2024, 08:06 IST