'Pathetic leader' Modi has 'surrendered' to China, claims Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy launched another tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying on X that it seems he has 'surrendered' to China.

Swamy added that Modi is 'prostrating before [the] Chinese Army' which is apparently crossing the newly built bridge on Pangong Lake leading to the Chushul airfield.

His ire seems to stem from several news reports of heavy Chinese military fortification near the now-finished Pangong Lake Bridge.

"Ladakh is almost strategically occupied while our koi aaya nahin pathetic leader Modi wails," Swamy continued, observing that it is "sad for all of us."

The new Chinese bridge reportedly reduces the travel time between the two banks of Pangong Lake by 50-100 km or several hours.