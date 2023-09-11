Pawar targets govt on silverware use for G20 Summit

Talking to reporters after a meeting of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in south Mumbai, Pawar said, “I agree that the world leaders who come to India need to be shown respect as it is important for the country, but it is wrong to misuse such events to sideline important issues and boost stature of some people.”

“People in the country will discuss and form views on whether it is right to use such events to build one’s image,” the 82-year-old leader said.