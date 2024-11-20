Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pending divorce plea, wife entitled to same benefits that she enjoyed in matrimonial home: Supreme Court

The family court awarded Rs 1.75 lakh interim maintenance to the wife while the Madras High Court reduced the amount to Rs 80,000 per month.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 15:12 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadras High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us