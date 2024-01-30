Pensioners under EPS-95 demand hike in minimum pension; threaten to begin hunger strike

New Delhi: Pensioners under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) of retirement fund manager EPFO on Tuesday threatened to go on a hunger strike demanding a hike in their minimum monthly pension to Rs 7,500.

Presently, pensioners under EPS-95 of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) get a minimum monthly pension (entitlement) of Rs 1,000, as per rules implemented in September 2014.

"Pensioners, led by the National Agitation Committee of EPS-95, will initiate a second indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding various benefits, including increasing the minimum pension to Rs 7,500 per month," a statement by the committee said on Tuesday.

The committee said that despite an assurance from Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, their demands have not been fulfilled.