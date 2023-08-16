Petty politics: AAP minister on renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum

When asked about the move, Bharadwaj told PTI video, "It is a shameful thing. It is not in Hindu culture and our culture to disrespect someone after their death. Jawaharlal Nehru was our country's first prime minister. He was a freedom fighter and had made a great contribution. This shows petty politics."

The vice chairman of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library's executive council said in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, “Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI.”