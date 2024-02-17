Pink biryani for Barbie themed party; netizens say 'justice for biryani'

Last year, the world was swept up in wave of pink after the release of the movie Barbie. Suddenly, it became the popular colour and people wore pink and went to watch the movie. It seemed like the internet was crazy over it, with social media feeds overflowing with pink-themed posts.
The pink trend is still going strong. A new video is making the rounds online, where a Mumbai-based baker, Heena Kausar, organised a Barbie-themed party and made pink biryani. The video has gone viral with loads of netizens wanting to talk about the unique looking dish.
Biryani, a much-loved food in India, has been given a novel twist by Kausar. But that's not all. Along with biryani, she also made some other dishes that were also coloured pink to match the party's theme.
However, netizens are quite disappointed with the 'Barbie biryani' and are seeking 'justice' for biryani.
The video shared on her Instagram account 'creamycreationsbyhkr', has now more than 1 lakh views. The video received a flurry of comments, some praising her for the creativity, while other disappointed for the new look given to their favourite dish.
Swiggy Instamart's official handle commented under the video saying, "Not your regular 'barbie marketing is insane post'."
Another user commented, "pink is everywhere".
"Hey so I am going to contact my lawyer and we will see you in court for this I will get that biryani justice," commented another.
"Biryani is supposed to be biryani," commented a third.
"Delete this right now before I throw up on my phone," commented a fourth.